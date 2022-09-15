 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 15 September 2022

Update 105.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Friends, was adjusted zebra and some administrative functions of the server and the function of swapping map.

-Adjusted the server ban system
-Adjusted the configuration of the maps that was only testLevel, could not change to another map.
-Added new map in the menu of choice in the Host ground TLVL2
-Name of the map to add in the ServerSettings.ini
Map=TLVL2

-For those who don't have RTX video cards for better performance
set Global Ilumination function to low in graphics settings options

-Now when changing settings the game asks to restart to apply the selected settings.

Animals

-Adjusted zebra jump.
-Adjusted zebra's movement rotation.
-Adjusted zebra eating and drinking.
-Adjusted Zebra's attacks 1 and 2.
-Adjusted Zebra is Spawning male
-Adjusted Zebra's insert of stages.
-Adjusted Hippo Adult not drinking water
-Fixed Skins System that was removing skins as soon as it started again

For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

