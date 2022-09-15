Update 105.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9518976 · Last edited 15 September 2022 – 01:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Friends, was adjusted zebra and some administrative functions of the server and the function of swapping map.

-Adjusted the server ban system

-Adjusted the configuration of the maps that was only testLevel, could not change to another map.

-Added new map in the menu of choice in the Host ground TLVL2

-Name of the map to add in the ServerSettings.ini

Map=TLVL2

-For those who don't have RTX video cards for better performance

set Global Ilumination function to low in graphics settings options

-Now when changing settings the game asks to restart to apply the selected settings.

Animals

-Adjusted zebra jump.

-Adjusted zebra's movement rotation.

-Adjusted zebra eating and drinking.

-Adjusted Zebra's attacks 1 and 2.

-Adjusted Zebra is Spawning male

-Adjusted Zebra's insert of stages.

-Adjusted Hippo Adult not drinking water

-Fixed Skins System that was removing skins as soon as it started again

For more information and details log into our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.