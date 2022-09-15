Update 105.1

Hello, Friends, was adjusted zebra and some administrative functions of the server and the function of swapping map.
-Adjusted the server ban system
-Adjusted the configuration of the maps that was only testLevel, could not change to another map.
-Added new map in the menu of choice in the Host ground TLVL2
-Name of the map to add in the ServerSettings.ini
Map=TLVL2
-For those who don't have RTX video cards for better performance
set Global Ilumination function to low in graphics settings options
-Now when changing settings the game asks to restart to apply the selected settings.
Animals
-Adjusted zebra jump.
-Adjusted zebra's movement rotation.
-Adjusted zebra eating and drinking.
-Adjusted Zebra's attacks 1 and 2.
-Adjusted Zebra is Spawning male
-Adjusted Zebra's insert of stages.
-Adjusted Hippo Adult not drinking water
-Fixed Skins System that was removing skins as soon as it started again
For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
Changed files in this update