v0.6 is now Live!

Update v0.6 is here!

This update adds the Fetid Fields level of the game - which means 2 new characters to unlock (one found in the field itself, and one found by mastering that character), and 2 new bosses to face!

This update also contains several tweaks and fixes to the game. The levels have been changed a little bit to be not quite as difficult, and I've heard that the minotaurs have recently migrated out of the swamp...

What would you like to see added to the game? Do you have ideas for new characters, weapons, items, levels, bosses?

If you like this game, please tell your friends! This game survives on its players! We hope you enjoy the game, and would love to hear from you!

See you soon! 🛸