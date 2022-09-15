 Skip to content

Poly Bridge 2 update for 15 September 2022

Patch 1.36 and our new game announced!

Our new game!

After 5 years of work, we're happy to finally reveal the new game we've been working on, Plasma.
Plasma is an engineering sandbox. Unleash your creativity with fun and intuitive robotics, physics, and visual programming tools.

Wishlist Now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1409160



v1.36 Patch Notes

This update brings several new features and improvements! Please check out the notes below for the details.

New Features:

  • Erase Mode: Easily erase parts of a bridge using the mouse pointer
  • Edge Bisect: Allows you to draw onto the middle of a truss
  • Selection Set Nudge: Move a selection set by increments in Sandbox Mode
  • Steam Rich Presence
  • Added "No Water" option in Sandbox Mode
  • Added "Mute In Background" to Audio Options
  • Added "Mute" to Audio Options

UI Improvements:

  • Added icon for Move Mode to make it easier for beginners to understand nodes can be moved
  • Persist piston and spring sliders for a short time when pointer leaves the slider hitbox
  • Added option for turning off tooltips (Settings > Other > Disable Tooltips)
  • Allow custom shape verts to be much closer together
  • Allow ramp spline nodes to overlap

Community Translators

The Community Localization google spreadsheet has been updated with new keys added for the update. These will default to English translation until they get added to your language pack mod.

Changed files in this update

