Walkthrough mod and scene gallery added for Picture Perfect!

Hi, everyone! I just wanted to let you know that there have been some quality of life changes to Picture Perfect.

The PDF walkthrough has been upgraded to an in-game walkthrough. If you already have the walkthrough purchased, simply update the game when you go play like normal, and the new PDF you see will contain the password for activating it in the game when you start a new game. You can look at the walkthrough store page for a step-by-step guide if you are having trouble. A scene gallery has been added so you can replay scenes. The new button is on the main opening screen. You do have to unlock them first, however, by playing through the game. I am currently working on trying to find an animator to add animations to the game, so I will keep you all informed about that if I do find one!

Thank you for the support as always. And I hope you enjoy!