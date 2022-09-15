Hey all! We have a small hotfix now available featuring some bug fixes!
Patch Notes for HotFix 1.0.72526
Pickups
- The speed boost granted by consuming Clash Cola now plays a unique visual effect on the teen.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Blastoff Bomber bundle could not be purchased in the store.
- Fixed an issue where Deathwire's Beam Matrix HUD could get stuck on if taking weapon damage during the scan.
- Fixed an issue where a Sacred Staff equipped with the mod Pure Sacrifice could sometimes show a Life draining visual effect even when it wasn't draining Life.
- Fixed an issue where a shorter application of the Jammed status on teens could override a longer duration application.
- Fixed a client crash when attempting to view/purchase the Mismatch Mayhem sock bundle from the store. This item will become available again to purchase in the near future.
- Fixed some corners of The Eviscerator map where audio did not play correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the weapon/stigma reward screen would not display correctly for teens at the end of a match.
- Fixed an issue where the XP flux conversion would not display the correct numbers at end of match or max level characters.
- Fixed an issue where Account Mastery borders would not show correctly for players on the end of match player details screen.
- Fixed an issue where the menu music would sometimes play twice as loud as was intended.
- Fixed an issue where the monster's damage indicator would show damage direction from the owner of the weapon rather than the source of the damage (e.g. Trick Shot Raygun bounce)
Changed files in this update