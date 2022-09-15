 Skip to content

Into The Flames update for 15 September 2022

Build 1.05

Build 1.05 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Clients picking up wrong end of intake hose
  • Fixed Supply line Connection not bringing in water
    Shadows
  • Updated some of the vehicle shadows

Host Options
Added new time settings.

Very Fast - 5 minute day/night [ 10 minute complete day]
Fast - 10 Minutes
Normal - 30 Minutes
Slow - 1 Hour
Very Slow - 3 Hours
Paused

Level Change

  • Added all levels to host level change options
  • Reconfigured into a scroll box
    Open World
  • Adjusted load times for levels to load in assets faster
    Quint
  • Added Canton County Skin
  • Added Station Numbers on side

The Heights Preview Map

  • Added Interior to Station 4 [ Incomplete]
  • Added Stations 4A, 4B, and 5 for apparatus spawns
  • Updated initial spawns to be near each station

Changed files in this update

