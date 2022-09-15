Build 1.05

Bug Fixes
- Fixed Clients picking up wrong end of intake hose
- Fixed Supply line Connection not bringing in water
Shadows
- Updated some of the vehicle shadows
Host Options
Added new time settings.
Very Fast - 5 minute day/night [ 10 minute complete day]
Fast - 10 Minutes
Normal - 30 Minutes
Slow - 1 Hour
Very Slow - 3 Hours
Paused
Level Change
- Added all levels to host level change options
- Reconfigured into a scroll box
Open World
- Adjusted load times for levels to load in assets faster
Quint
- Added Canton County Skin
- Added Station Numbers on side
The Heights Preview Map
- Added Interior to Station 4 [ Incomplete]
- Added Stations 4A, 4B, and 5 for apparatus spawns
- Updated initial spawns to be near each station
Changed files in this update