0.90 PATCH

Share · View all patches · Build 9518827 · Last edited 15 September 2022 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy

I just released a patch for MAXIMUM Action v0.90!

This patch includes some fixes and changes to the game.

-Fixed Endless Mode soft lock when getting past wave 5

-Fixed glass being highlighted when weapon outlines are turned on

-Fixed surprise kill being listed every time when score is enabled

-Added AI patrol points to Gameplay Objects in the editor

-Added objects from Saloon to the editor, barrels, cabinet, wooden pillar, fences, windows

-Fixed empty enemy weapons in Endless mode

-Fixed bug where enemies get stuck running for cover in endless mode

-Made some changes to the glass in rooftop to hopefully improve performance in the last two rooms

-Fixed bug in Dojo where melee enemies would get stuck if you jumped up on a table

-Added collision to first stairwell in Rooftop so the first apache can't shoot you through the wall