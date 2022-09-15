0.90 PATCH

I just released a patch for MAXIMUM Action v0.90!
This patch includes some fixes and changes to the game.
-Fixed Endless Mode soft lock when getting past wave 5
-Fixed glass being highlighted when weapon outlines are turned on
-Fixed surprise kill being listed every time when score is enabled
-Added AI patrol points to Gameplay Objects in the editor
-Added objects from Saloon to the editor, barrels, cabinet, wooden pillar, fences, windows
-Fixed empty enemy weapons in Endless mode
-Fixed bug where enemies get stuck running for cover in endless mode
-Made some changes to the glass in rooftop to hopefully improve performance in the last two rooms
-Fixed bug in Dojo where melee enemies would get stuck if you jumped up on a table
-Added collision to first stairwell in Rooftop so the first apache can't shoot you through the wall
