Forest Grove Playtest update for 14 September 2022

Updates for v0.9.63

Hello there! Another set of updates in preparation for a Demo:

  • Fixed digital evidence board scrolling with mouse to be inversed;
  • Removed the ability to jump (caused more problems than it solved);
  • Fixed initialization issues with UI raycasting;
  • Fixed date handling in the phone messages;
  • Fixed zooey prescription in family room;
  • Fixed Max's will in safe to rotate properly;
  • Fixed some biotrace subtitles not showing up properly;
  • Updated mouse to lock properly and not go outside screen;
  • Fixed safe not opening on a loaded game;
  • Fixed hovercam UI font sizes;
  • Fixed demo message to pop-up;
  • Fixed exception opening laundry room door in demo;
  • Updated the hovercam image tiles to work with items only in the demo;

Thanks for playing!

Larry

