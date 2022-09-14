Updates for v0.9.63

Hello there! Another set of updates in preparation for a Demo:
- Fixed digital evidence board scrolling with mouse to be inversed;
- Removed the ability to jump (caused more problems than it solved);
- Fixed initialization issues with UI raycasting;
- Fixed date handling in the phone messages;
- Fixed zooey prescription in family room;
- Fixed Max's will in safe to rotate properly;
- Fixed some biotrace subtitles not showing up properly;
- Updated mouse to lock properly and not go outside screen;
- Fixed safe not opening on a loaded game;
- Fixed hovercam UI font sizes;
- Fixed demo message to pop-up;
- Fixed exception opening laundry room door in demo;
- Updated the hovercam image tiles to work with items only in the demo;
Thanks for playing!
Larry
