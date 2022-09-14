-Fixed LaserCannon's green color as it had turned white during the HDR material changes
-Slightly tweaked the Fragment look
-Updated portal-color to match HDR glows
-slightly lowered teleport sound volume
-Slightly lowered ready-bell volume
Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 14 September 2022
v1.0.018
