 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 14 September 2022

v1.0.018

Share · View all patches · Build 9518573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed LaserCannon's green color as it had turned white during the HDR material changes
-Slightly tweaked the Fragment look
-Updated portal-color to match HDR glows
-slightly lowered teleport sound volume
-Slightly lowered ready-bell volume

Changed files in this update

Depot 1784181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link