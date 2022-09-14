Version 1.0.2r is Live!

Good evening! We were alerted to some pressing issues with areas late in the game, so we have decided to put out a second patch today to address these before we start working on the bigger foundational upgrades.

Thank you so much for the reports, they've been a big help!

General

Increased the vertical activation range of Shell Growth in Tidal Gate and the Battlesphere so that it doesn't become inactive if the player enters the fight at a high position.

Singing Water Temple's music now has a proper loop point.

Background jet streams in Gravity Bubble no longer pull in players if they are KO'd.

Fixed the large curves in some of Phoenix Highway's loops that were appearing pixellated.

Adjusted the lanterns behind the Royal Palace fountain to be visually aligned with the strings.

Removed the period from Dr Tuvluv's name as it was causing her animation data to be misread on the Citizens tab of the global pause menu.

Added extra detail to the borders of the billboards in the tutorial stages, Avian Museum, and Gallery.

Time Capsule Sidequest