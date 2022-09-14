 Skip to content

ZOR: Pilgrimage of the Slorfs update for 14 September 2022

Sept 14th - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9518468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Urgent fix:
Turn got out of sync on thrix babies hiding, leading to a crash.

Also:
Stinkleaf now visually clearer that it blocks flying
Only one lightning can occupy a hex
Ambush buff tooltip corrected to +2 damage

Changed files in this update

Depot 1162991
  • Loading history…
