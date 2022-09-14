Sept 14th - Hotfix

Urgent fix:
Turn got out of sync on thrix babies hiding, leading to a crash.
Also:
Stinkleaf now visually clearer that it blocks flying
Only one lightning can occupy a hex
Ambush buff tooltip corrected to +2 damage
