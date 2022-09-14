New Map + Balance Updates!

Hello everyone!I have listened to your feedback and I'm pushing out the first of many updates to make the game a much better experience. This new update adds a new map and makes several gameplay and balance changes!
To start off, there's a new map! It replaces stage 2 entirely with a beautiful, brand new cave level, thanks so much for Mittens for working with me to make this!
Additionally, Map 4 has been tweaked a bit to feel a lot more better!
I have also made a bunch of balance changes listed below
- The player now gets 2 frames of invincibility upon being hit
- In stage 1, enemies have their back to you, meaning they won't attack you unless you're ready
- Meiling will not attack you unless you attack her first, like a good gate keeper!
- Switching and selecting weapons is now much faster
- The crosshair should now be on by default
In addition, there are a few hot fixes!
- Added names to maps
- Added proper custom obituaries (messages that appear when killed by an enemy)
- Added proper weapon pickup messages
- Added coloured doors in map 4
- Changed the exit to stage 1 to be a hole
This is the first of many more updates to come! Thank you to everyone who's supported me thus far!
Changed files in this update