New Map + Balance Updates!

Hello everyone!I have listened to your feedback and I'm pushing out the first of many updates to make the game a much better experience. This new update adds a new map and makes several gameplay and balance changes!

To start off, there's a new map! It replaces stage 2 entirely with a beautiful, brand new cave level, thanks so much for Mittens for working with me to make this!

Additionally, Map 4 has been tweaked a bit to feel a lot more better!

I have also made a bunch of balance changes listed below

The player now gets 2 frames of invincibility upon being hit

In stage 1, enemies have their back to you, meaning they won't attack you unless you're ready

Meiling will not attack you unless you attack her first, like a good gate keeper!

Switching and selecting weapons is now much faster

The crosshair should now be on by default

In addition, there are a few hot fixes!

Added names to maps

Added proper custom obituaries (messages that appear when killed by an enemy)

Added proper weapon pickup messages

Added coloured doors in map 4

Changed the exit to stage 1 to be a hole

This is the first of many more updates to come! Thank you to everyone who's supported me thus far!