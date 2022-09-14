 Skip to content

I Am Sakuya: Touhou FPS Game update for 14 September 2022

New Map + Balance Updates!

Share · View all patches · Build 9518397

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!I have listened to your feedback and I'm pushing out the first of many updates to make the game a much better experience. This new update adds a new map and makes several gameplay and balance changes!

To start off, there's a new map! It replaces stage 2 entirely with a beautiful, brand new cave level, thanks so much for Mittens for working with me to make this!

Additionally, Map 4 has been tweaked a bit to feel a lot more better!

I have also made a bunch of balance changes listed below

  • The player now gets 2 frames of invincibility upon being hit
  • In stage 1, enemies have their back to you, meaning they won't attack you unless you're ready
  • Meiling will not attack you unless you attack her first, like a good gate keeper!
  • Switching and selecting weapons is now much faster
  • The crosshair should now be on by default

In addition, there are a few hot fixes!

  • Added names to maps
  • Added proper custom obituaries (messages that appear when killed by an enemy)
  • Added proper weapon pickup messages
  • Added coloured doors in map 4
  • Changed the exit to stage 1 to be a hole

This is the first of many more updates to come! Thank you to everyone who's supported me thus far!

