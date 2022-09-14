Noble Fates 0.26.1.43 Released!

Hotfix
Decrease frequency
Decrease length
Ensure there is time between them
Hunted
Fix bug with the interaction of Hunted and Ignored
Aggro
Mortals will now properly attack wild animals who are targeting them```
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hotfix
Decrease frequency
Decrease length
Ensure there is time between them
Hunted
Fix bug with the interaction of Hunted and Ignored
Aggro
Mortals will now properly attack wild animals who are targeting them```
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update