Noble Fates update for 14 September 2022

Noble Fates 0.26.1.43 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Decrease frequency  
Decrease length  
Ensure there is time between them

Hunted  
Fix bug with the interaction of Hunted and Ignored  

Aggro  
Mortals will now properly attack wild animals who are targeting them```

