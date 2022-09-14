Update 0.100b

ANIMALS AND BREEDING
- Hen. Can lay eggs if there is a rooster nearby. Can be tamed
with corn. Eats corn from a special feeder in the case of
taming. In the case of a threat, runs away.
- Rooster. Is engaged in guarding chickens and their
fertilization. Can be tamed with corn. Eats corn from a special
feeder in the case of taming. Fights with other roosters. In
the case of a threat does not scare and does not run away.
- Chick. Grows from the egg, which the player has placed in
the coop (requires the presence of a hen to incubate the
egg). Can grow to be a full-grown hen or rooster. Eats corn
from a special feeder. Can be caught (put in the inventory)
and dropped ( get out of the inventory). In case of a threat it
runs away.
- Pig. Can give birth to a piglet, after mating with a swine. Can
be tamed with beets. Eats beets from a special feeder in the
case of taming. Can wallow in the dirt (a special placed
object). In the case of a threat, runs away.
- Swine. Can fertilize pigs. Can be tamed with beets. Eats
beets from a special feeder in case of taming. Can wallow in
the dirt (special placed object). In the case of a threat
escapes.
- Piglet. Can grow to become an adult. Can be tamed with the
help of beets. Eats beets from a special feeder in case of
taming. Can wallow in the dirt (special placed object). In the
case of a threat, runs away.
BUILDING OBJECTS AND LOGIC
- Added Farming Fences. Different variations and sizes.
- Added Farming Gates. Several variations. The player can interact with this object and open/close gates.
- Added Spiked Walls. Can be used to defend the base. Spiked zones deal damage to any player who tries to get through them.
- Added Spiked Gates. Can be used to defend the base. The player can interact with this object and open/close the gates. Option to add normal or combination locks.
- Added Water Storage. Automatically fills empty bottles with water.
- Added Chicken Coop. Allows chickens to breed from eggs laid in the coop.
- Added Chicken Feeder. Increases the growth rate of chickens and the rate at which hens lay eggs.
- Added Pig Coop. Allows pigs to breed.
- Added Pig Feeder. Increases the growth rate of piglets and speeds up the delivery of pigs.
AI SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS
- Strafe reworked, archers and shooters will not shoot unless
the target is visible (unless the target is blocked by an
object).
- Added the ability for NPCs to be grouped together and be
companions for players.
- Added a system of orders (go to the point, go and attack the
point, follow the target, attack the target, guard the target
and hold position).
Changed files in this update