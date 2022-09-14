 Skip to content

Starting Life In Another World Naked update for 14 September 2022

Update 0.100b

Share · View all patches · Build 9518302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ANIMALS AND BREEDING

  • Hen. Can lay eggs if there is a rooster nearby. Can be tamed
    with corn. Eats corn from a special feeder in the case of
    taming. In the case of a threat, runs away.
  • Rooster. Is engaged in guarding chickens and their
    fertilization. Can be tamed with corn. Eats corn from a special
    feeder in the case of taming. Fights with other roosters. In
    the case of a threat does not scare and does not run away.
  • Chick. Grows from the egg, which the player has placed in
    the coop (requires the presence of a hen to incubate the
    egg). Can grow to be a full-grown hen or rooster. Eats corn
    from a special feeder. Can be caught (put in the inventory)
    and dropped ( get out of the inventory). In case of a threat it
    runs away.
  • Pig. Can give birth to a piglet, after mating with a swine. Can
    be tamed with beets. Eats beets from a special feeder in the
    case of taming. Can wallow in the dirt (a special placed
    object). In the case of a threat, runs away.
  • Swine. Can fertilize pigs. Can be tamed with beets. Eats
    beets from a special feeder in case of taming. Can wallow in
    the dirt (special placed object). In the case of a threat
    escapes.
  • Piglet. Can grow to become an adult. Can be tamed with the
    help of beets. Eats beets from a special feeder in case of
    taming. Can wallow in the dirt (special placed object). In the
    case of a threat, runs away.

BUILDING OBJECTS AND LOGIC

  • Added Farming Fences. Different variations and sizes.
  • Added Farming Gates. Several variations. The player can interact with this object and open/close gates.
  • Added Spiked Walls. Can be used to defend the base. Spiked zones deal damage to any player who tries to get through them.
  • Added Spiked Gates. Can be used to defend the base. The player can interact with this object and open/close the gates. Option to add normal or combination locks.
  • Added Water Storage. Automatically fills empty bottles with water.
  • Added Chicken Coop. Allows chickens to breed from eggs laid in the coop.
  • Added Chicken Feeder. Increases the growth rate of chickens and the rate at which hens lay eggs.
  • Added Pig Coop. Allows pigs to breed.
  • Added Pig Feeder. Increases the growth rate of piglets and speeds up the delivery of pigs.

AI SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS

  • Strafe reworked, archers and shooters will not shoot unless
    the target is visible (unless the target is blocked by an
    object).
  • Added the ability for NPCs to be grouped together and be
    companions for players.
  • Added a system of orders (go to the point, go and attack the
    point, follow the target, attack the target, guard the target
    and hold position).

NEW CLASSES & GENDER, FISHING, AND COMPANIONS

Changed files in this update

