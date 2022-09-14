 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 14 September 2022

ClientVersion 5427

Dota 2 update for 14 September 2022

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, German, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Finnish, French, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Abilities

  • Enfeeble: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Bloodrage: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
  • Rupture: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_pct/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
  • Blood Mist: Removed attribute AbilityValues/hp_cost_per_second/0 with value of 7
  • Blood Mist: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_cost_per_second/value with value of 7
  • Blood Mist: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hp_cost_per_second/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Torrent Storm: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
  • Adaptive Strike (Strength): Removed attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Grow: Removed attribute AbilityValues/toss_bonus_damage/0 with value of 100 200 300
  • Grow: Added new attribute AbilityValues/toss_bonus_damage/value with value of 100 200 300
  • Grow: Added new attribute AbilityValues/toss_bonus_damage/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Anchor Smash: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Nether Swap: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/0 with value of 30 40 50
  • Nether Swap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/value with value of 30 40 50
  • Nether Swap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Nether Swap: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction_duration/0 with value of 3
  • Nether Swap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction_duration/value with value of 3
  • Nether Swap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_reduction_duration/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Nether Swap: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Nether Swap: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Voodoo Restoration: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Voodoo Restoration: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Voodoo Switcheroo: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
  • Defense Matrix: Removed attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Death Pulse: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES_ENEMIES_NO
  • Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
  • Upheaval: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_tick_interval/0 with value of 1
  • Upheaval: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_tick_interval/value with value of 1
  • Upheaval: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_tick_interval/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Upheaval: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Primal Roar: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_radius/0 with value of 300
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_radius/value with value of 300
  • Primal Roar: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_radius/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Time Dilation: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_per_stack/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Time Dilation: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Nether Ward: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Psionic Trap: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Psionic Trap: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Nosedive: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Bad Juju: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Jetpack: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Overclocking: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
  • Nihilism: Removed attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Nihilism: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Curse of the Oldgrowth: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Normal Punch: Added new attribute spell immunity type with value of SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO
  • Wall of Replica: Removed attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Burning Barrage: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
  • Purification: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES_ENEMIES_NO
  • Purification: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
  • Heavenly Grace: Added new attribute spell immunity type with value of SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES
  • Heavenly Grace: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Sproink: Removed attribute ability unit target type with value of DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TREE
  • Little Friends: Removed attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Little Friends: Changed spell dispellable type from SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES_STRONG to SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hero_damage_heal_pct/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/hero_damage_heal_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_damage_heal_pct/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Inner Fire: Added new attribute AbilityValues/creep_damage_heal_pct/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Burning Spear: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
  • Life Break: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute AbilityValues/impact_damage/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Silken Bola: Removed attribute AbilityValues/attack_damage/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Silken Bola: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Flamebreak: Removed attribute AbilityValues/damage_duration/0 with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_duration/value with value of 2 4 6 8
  • Flamebreak: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_duration/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Hand of God: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_interval/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute AbilityValues/burn_dps/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
  • Arcane Orb: Removed attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
  • Essence Flux: Removed attribute spell immunity type with value of SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO
  • Essence Flux: Removed attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
  • Sanity's Eclipse: Removed attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
  • Drunken Brawler: Changed spell dispellable type from SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES to SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
  • Demonic Cleanse: Removed attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Phantasm: Ability cast range reduced from 1200 to 0 (-1200)
  • Dig: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
  • Ransack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_steal_heroes/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
  • Ransack: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_steal_creeps/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
  • Divided We Stand: Ability damage reduced from 100 to 0 (-100)
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_damage/value with value of 100
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_damage/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Eyes In The Forest: Removed attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Fire Shield: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Glimpse: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Chakra Magic: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES
  • Chakra Magic: Removed attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Blinding Light: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Cold Blooded: Removed attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Rampage: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES
  • Rampage: Changed spell dispellable type from SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO to SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Berserker's Rage: Added new attribute spell immunity type with value of SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManacost/RequiresScepter with value of 1
  • Hitch A Ride: Removed attribute FightRecapLevel/1 with value of 1
  • Hitch A Ride: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
  • Hitch A Ride: Added new attribute spell immunity type with value of SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
  • Hairball: Removed attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Echo Stomp: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_creeps/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Astral Spirit: Added new attribute AbilityValues/damage_heroes/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Flame Guard: Removed attribute AbilityValues/absorb_amount/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute spell immunity type with value of SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
  • Fiend's Gate: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES
  • Fiend's Gate: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Terror Wave: Removed attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Terror Wave: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Demon Zeal: Removed attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Demon Zeal: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Boundless Strike: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES_STRONG
  • Ink Swell: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES_ENEMIES_NO
  • Scatterblast: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Spit Out: Added new attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Hunter's Boomerang: Removed attribute has scepter upgrade with value of 1
  • Decoy: Removed attribute ability unit target team with value of DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_FRIENDLY
  • Decoy: Removed attribute ability unit target type with value of DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_HERO
  • Decoy: Removed attribute spell immunity type with value of SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO
  • Solar Guardian: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES_ENEMIES_NO
  • Sidekick: Added new attribute spell immunity type with value of SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES
  • Sticky Bomb: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Reactive Tazer: Added new attribute spell immunity type with value of SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO
  • Reactive Tazer: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Remote Mines: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES

Items

  • Armlet of Mordiggian: Changed AbilityValues/toggle_cooldown from 0.036f to 0.036

