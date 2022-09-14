Dota 2 update for 14 September 2022
ClientVersion 5427
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English, German, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Finnish, French, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
Abilities
- Enfeeble: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Bloodrage: Added new attribute
damagetypetooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
- Rupture: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/hp_pct/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
- Blood Mist: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/hp_cost_per_second/0with value of
7
- Blood Mist: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/hp_cost_per_second/valuewith value of
7
- Blood Mist: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/hp_cost_per_second/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Torrent Storm: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
- Adaptive Strike (Strength): Removed attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Grow: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/toss_bonus_damage/0with value of
100 200 300
- Grow: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/toss_bonus_damage/valuewith value of
100 200 300
- Grow: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/toss_bonus_damage/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Heavenly Jump: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Anchor Smash: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_reduction/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
- Nether Swap: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage_reduction/0with value of
30 40 50
- Nether Swap: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_reduction/valuewith value of
30 40 50
- Nether Swap: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_reduction/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
- Nether Swap: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage_reduction_duration/0with value of
3
- Nether Swap: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_reduction_duration/valuewith value of
3
- Nether Swap: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_reduction_duration/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
- Nether Swap: Added new attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Nether Swap: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Voodoo Restoration: Added new attribute
damagetypetooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Voodoo Restoration: Added new attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Voodoo Switcheroo: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
- Defense Matrix: Removed attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Death Pulse: Changed spell immunity type from
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NOto
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES_ENEMIES_NO
- Heartstopper Aura: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
- Upheaval: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage_tick_interval/0with value of
1
- Upheaval: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_tick_interval/valuewith value of
1
- Upheaval: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_tick_interval/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
- Upheaval: Added new attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Chaotic Offering: Removed attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Primal Roar: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage_radius/0with value of
300
- Primal Roar: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_radius/valuewith value of
300
- Primal Roar: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_radius/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
- Time Dilation: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage_per_stack/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Time Dilation: Added new attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Nether Ward: Added new attribute
damagetypetooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Psionic Trap: Removed attribute
damagetypetooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Psionic Trap: Added new attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Nosedive: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Bad Juju: Added new attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
- Jetpack: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Overclocking: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
- Nihilism: Removed attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
- Nihilism: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute
damagetypetooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
- Wrath of Nature: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Curse of the Oldgrowth: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Normal Punch: Added new attribute
spell immunity typewith value of
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO
- Wall of Replica: Removed attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Burning Barrage: Changed spell immunity type from
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NOto
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
- Purification: Changed spell immunity type from
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YESto
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES_ENEMIES_NO
- Purification: Added new attribute
damagetypetooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
- Heavenly Grace: Added new attribute
spell immunity typewith value of
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES
- Heavenly Grace: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Sproink: Removed attribute
ability unit target typewith value of
DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TREE
- Little Friends: Removed attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Little Friends: Changed spell dispellable type from
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES_STRONGto
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
- Inner Fire: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/movement_slow_pct/RequiresShardwith value of
1
- Inner Fire: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/hero_damage_heal_pct/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
- Inner Fire: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/hero_damage_heal_pct/RequiresShardwith value of
1
- Inner Fire: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/creep_damage_heal_pct/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
- Inner Fire: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/creep_damage_heal_pct/RequiresShardwith value of
1
- Burning Spear: Added new attribute
damagetypetooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
- Life Break: Added new attribute
damagetypetooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Silken Bola: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/impact_damage/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Silken Bola: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/attack_damage/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Silken Bola: Added new attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Sticky Napalm: Added new attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Flamebreak: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/damage_duration/0with value of
2 4 6 8
- Flamebreak: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_duration/valuewith value of
2 4 6 8
- Flamebreak: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_duration/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
- Hand of God: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_interval/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
- Chaos Meteor: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/burn_dps/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Glaives of Wisdom: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
- Arcane Orb: Removed attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
- Essence Flux: Removed attribute
spell immunity typewith value of
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO
- Essence Flux: Removed attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
- Sanity's Eclipse: Removed attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
- Drunken Brawler: Changed spell dispellable type from
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YESto
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
- Demonic Cleanse: Removed attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Phantasm: Ability cast range reduced from
1200to
0(-1200)
- Dig: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
- Ransack: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/health_steal_heroes/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
- Ransack: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/health_steal_creeps/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
- Divided We Stand: Ability damage reduced from
100to
0(-100)
- Divided We Stand: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/tooltip_damage/valuewith value of
100
- Divided We Stand: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/tooltip_damage/RequiresShardwith value of
1
- Eyes In The Forest: Removed attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Fire Shield: Added new attribute
damagetypetooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
- Glimpse: Added new attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Chakra Magic: Changed spell immunity type from
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NOto
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES
- Chakra Magic: Removed attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Blinding Light: Added new attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Cold Blooded: Removed attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Rampage: Changed spell immunity type from
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NOto
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES
- Rampage: Changed spell dispellable type from
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NOto
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Berserker's Rage: Added new attribute
spell immunity typewith value of
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
- Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute
AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/RequiresScepterwith value of
1
- Whirling Axes (Ranged): Added new attribute
AbilityValues/AbilityManacost/RequiresScepterwith value of
1
- Hitch A Ride: Removed attribute
FightRecapLevel/1with value of
1
- Hitch A Ride: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_NO
- Hitch A Ride: Added new attribute
spell immunity typewith value of
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
- Hairball: Removed attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Echo Stomp: Added new attribute
damagetypetooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
- Echo Stomp: Added new attribute
damagetypetooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
- Astral Spirit: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_creeps/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
- Astral Spirit: Added new attribute
AbilityValues/damage_heroes/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
- Flame Guard: Removed attribute
AbilityValues/absorb_amount/DamageTypeTooltipwith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Atrophy Aura: Added new attribute
spell immunity typewith value of
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_YES
- Fiend's Gate: Changed spell immunity type from
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NOto
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES
- Fiend's Gate: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Terror Wave: Removed attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Terror Wave: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Demon Zeal: Removed attribute
ability unit damage typewith value of
DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
- Demon Zeal: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Boundless Strike: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES_STRONG
- Ink Swell: Changed spell immunity type from
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NOto
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES_ENEMIES_NO
- Scatterblast: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Spit Out: Added new attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Hunter's Boomerang: Removed attribute
has scepter upgradewith value of
1
- Decoy: Removed attribute
ability unit target teamwith value of
DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_TEAM_FRIENDLY
- Decoy: Removed attribute
ability unit target typewith value of
DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_HERO
- Decoy: Removed attribute
spell immunity typewith value of
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO
- Solar Guardian: Changed spell immunity type from
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NOto
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES_ENEMIES_NO
- Sidekick: Added new attribute
spell immunity typewith value of
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_YES
- Sticky Bomb: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Reactive Tazer: Added new attribute
spell immunity typewith value of
SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO
- Reactive Tazer: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
- Remote Mines: Added new attribute
spell dispellable typewith value of
SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
Items
- Armlet of Mordiggian: Changed AbilityValues/toggle_cooldown from
0.036fto
0.036
