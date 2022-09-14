 Skip to content

Badlands update for 14 September 2022

Hotfix 14 September 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9518077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for purchasing and playing Badlands. This is the first of many content and bugfix updates to Badlands. Enjoy.

  • Rebuilt Badlands from UE4 Source in attempt to fix strange runtime crash.
  • Increased size of notification box.

