Dead District update for 14 September 2022

New Update Version 0.1.9!

Dead District update for 14 September 2022

New Update Version 0.1.9!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello friends, a new update has arrived!

In Update:

  • Added new weapon - Revolver
  • Added camping areas on the map (they are not marked on the map, you can meet them by chance, you can find loot near them, cook food in a campfire)
  • Now you can pick up doors and locks with a hammer
  • Added a time to remove the bag that appears when you pick up a furnace, chest, etc.
  • Stamina is reduced less when running, also stamina now regenerates faster while standing
  • Reduced damage from military AI
  • After the first respawn on the bed now added a respawn timer of 60 seconds
  • Changes in the weather system, reduced the chance of fog and storms
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to pass through stones and iron ores
  • Bed location is now marked on the map
  • Added the effect of the destruction of the stone, after mining, the stones shatter into pieces
  • Other minor changes and fixes
Servers have been wiped

