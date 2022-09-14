New Update Version 0.1.9!

Hello friends, a new update has arrived!
In Update:
- Added new weapon - Revolver
- Added camping areas on the map (they are not marked on the map, you can meet them by chance, you can find loot near them, cook food in a campfire)
- Now you can pick up doors and locks with a hammer
- Added a time to remove the bag that appears when you pick up a furnace, chest, etc.
- Stamina is reduced less when running, also stamina now regenerates faster while standing
- Reduced damage from military AI
- After the first respawn on the bed now added a respawn timer of 60 seconds
- Changes in the weather system, reduced the chance of fog and storms
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to pass through stones and iron ores
- Bed location is now marked on the map
- Added the effect of the destruction of the stone, after mining, the stones shatter into pieces
- Other minor changes and fixes
