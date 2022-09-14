- Stablaized FPP camera (this has introduced a couple of animation issues, but should feel a lot better)
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't sprint out of a toggled crouch (with auto sprint disabled)
- Fixed a bug where you were unable to start a custom game
- Spectating in third person should now feel a lot smoother
- Spectating in FPP should now have the correct view and be smoother
- Spectate through specific players as a global spectator with keys 1-6
- New keybind ‘Swap Perspective’ which allows you to swap between first and third person. This keybind will only work in matchmaking, listen servers or in the training range
- Increased uphill slide from 0.2s > 0.3s
Project Sparrow update for 14 September 2022
Patch 0.3.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
