Project Sparrow update for 14 September 2022

Patch 0.3.4

Patch 0.3.4

Build 9517868

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stablaized FPP camera (this has introduced a couple of animation issues, but should feel a lot better)
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't sprint out of a toggled crouch (with auto sprint disabled)
  • Fixed a bug where you were unable to start a custom game
  • Spectating in third person should now feel a lot smoother
  • Spectating in FPP should now have the correct view and be smoother
  • Spectate through specific players as a global spectator with keys 1-6
  • New keybind ‘Swap Perspective’ which allows you to swap between first and third person. This keybind will only work in matchmaking, listen servers or in the training range
  • Increased uphill slide from 0.2s > 0.3s



