2.4.6- Last of the Bug Patches

There might be some other minor bugs floating around, but this should clear up the last couple months of issues left over.
Coming up is some changes to the editors again- a randomizer lock. I also wanted to tackle nametags and the minimap! There's quite a few things on my list I want to change.
Fixes
- Raptor wing flapping sounds are back (again)
- Gem gecko should not repeat his initial conversation every time you speak to him
- Young canis back mane should not hover over the back anymore
- Log in sound made softer
- Gem gecko sounds made softer
- Footsteps made softer
- If you attempt to select feather tails on felis or the raptor tails and have the main color of those on a low opacity, you will get a warning that the tails will be invisible
- Kangadillo is available again
- Camera will not rotate when using the bug reporter in editor
- Terrain tree rendering is contingent on your distance settings
- Underwater effects occur on camera again
- Wolf Isles Minimap is now accurate
- Editor cameras no longer default to butt view
- Camera controls are less sensitive by default
- Camera is more zoomed out by default
- Registration month and day scrolls were broken, replaced by a text input box including the year. Age is calculated by this now.
- Layering of UI on main menu was making the logo cover registration panel- this is fixed
- Y rotation sensitivity for the camera was not applied, it should actually function properly now
