Build 0.220.11 Patch Notes

• Added a new text-chat system to the game. I'll refine it over time, but it's working pretty well so far!

• Added all the ship departments as separate chat channels. Right now everyone is auto added to the Command channel.

• Added appropriate Join and Leave messages when players Join/Leave a game.

• You can now sit in the Captain and XO office chairs, and additional chairs have been added for guests.

• The Captain and XO offices have been re-arranged so that the desks are facing the direction of travel.

• The conference room chairs are now hilarious.

• Fixed the "Selfie Cam" (third camera mode) so that you can rotate to face yourself while seated.

• You can now sit in the Lounge chairs.

• Built new animation-poses for the Conference, Office and Lounge chairs.

• Updated the chair-pose position so it properly syncs in multiplayer.

• When sitting, the player nametag will now move to properly reflect the seated position.

• Fixed being able to crouch and roll while sat in chairs.

• When sitting, the third person camera will now move to the correct location.

• Fixed bug 491 - The Captain's chairs are glitchy while in multiplayer

• Fixed bug 483 - Conference room - Carpet audio is wrong

• Fixed bug 490 - You can still roll when sitting in a chair (double tap crouch)

• Prevented the use of in-game teleports while seated in a chair. Bad things happen.

• Fixed a geometry gap on the steps leading into the main A Deck corridor.