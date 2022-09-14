 Skip to content

Starship Simulator Playtest update for 14 September 2022

Build 0.220.11 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9517695 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added a new text-chat system to the game. I'll refine it over time, but it's working pretty well so far!
• Added all the ship departments as separate chat channels. Right now everyone is auto added to the Command channel.
• Added appropriate Join and Leave messages when players Join/Leave a game.
• You can now sit in the Captain and XO office chairs, and additional chairs have been added for guests.
• The Captain and XO offices have been re-arranged so that the desks are facing the direction of travel.
• The conference room chairs are now hilarious.
• Fixed the "Selfie Cam" (third camera mode) so that you can rotate to face yourself while seated.
• You can now sit in the Lounge chairs.
• Built new animation-poses for the Conference, Office and Lounge chairs.
• Updated the chair-pose position so it properly syncs in multiplayer.
• When sitting, the player nametag will now move to properly reflect the seated position.
• Fixed being able to crouch and roll while sat in chairs.
• When sitting, the third person camera will now move to the correct location.
• Fixed bug 491 - The Captain's chairs are glitchy while in multiplayer
• Fixed bug 483 - Conference room - Carpet audio is wrong
• Fixed bug 490 - You can still roll when sitting in a chair (double tap crouch)
• Prevented the use of in-game teleports while seated in a chair. Bad things happen.
• Fixed a geometry gap on the steps leading into the main A Deck corridor.

Changed files in this update

