Update Alpha v1.2.0

This update contains small adjustments, improvements and bug fixes for the game.

VISUAL

GAMEPLAY

Paralysis no longer triggers for the move action, now it triggers at the time a skill/action would be used instead of when select one.

Remove walk button during combat. Walk action is now by default always on.

Clicking on an enemy while in the standard walk action, provided that you have enough action points, makes the character move to the minimum range of normal attack, and proceed to attack.

Changes in tutorials to keep up with movement changes in combat.

Changing leaders during combat will no longer change the battle interface to the leader's.

The turn ends automatically when your action points run out.