Build 9517470 · Last edited 14 September 2022 – 20:09:21 UTC

Quality of Life:

Combos now say what enemy they will spawn

Game Over, Victory, and Debug Menus are positioned better

Balancing:

Lowered Loot Goblin movespeed

Bugfixes:

Fixed wave ending detection bug. This caused a ton of other bugs that are hopefully also fixed.