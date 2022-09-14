 Skip to content

Putinist Slayer update for 14 September 2022

Update 7: Birthday of Putin's teddy bear

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We remind you that the mentioned character is a Russian war criminal and probably today (14.09.2022) is the last birthday in his life that he celebrates not in a jail.

Today we publish an article about him in the bestiary and introduce special points.
They can be obtained by clearing outer space of Putin's bears during the next two weeks, as well as by reading the corresponding article in the bestiary.

Points will level up your putinist slayer's battle pass and give you access to hidden features.

New Character

A new enemy has been added: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, better known as Mr. Horse Face.

The enemy comes with three different types of attacks:
**

  1. Spiral Attack**

2) Spinning projectiles

3) Auto-target attack

Other changes

  • Added English and Russian translations of random phrases on the loading screen
  • Bugfix: "Authors" menu item was missing in some localizations
  • Update of the "Authors" section (our anonymous art team is replenished)
  • Fixed bugs related to playback of musical accompaniment

Congratulations to all Ukrainians on the liberation of Kharkiv Oblast! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!

