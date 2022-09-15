 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rail Route update for 15 September 2022

Hotfix 1.8.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9517424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

FIX: Arrival sensor showed incorrect configuration when not all platforms could be reached  
FIX: Game was crashing on some maps with sensors when exiting from building mode or configuring the sensors  
FIX: Renaming save without screenshot broke save list UI  
FIX: Signals on bends or dead ends would rotate when signal next to them was built or bulldozed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1124182
  • Loading history…
Depot 1124183
  • Loading history…
Depot 1124184
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link