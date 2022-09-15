FIX: Arrival sensor showed incorrect configuration when not all platforms could be reached
FIX: Game was crashing on some maps with sensors when exiting from building mode or configuring the sensors
FIX: Renaming save without screenshot broke save list UI
FIX: Signals on bends or dead ends would rotate when signal next to them was built or bulldozed
Rail Route update for 15 September 2022
Hotfix 1.8.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
