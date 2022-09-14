 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 14 September 2022

early access 1.27.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9517422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • You can now specify a seed when starting a run. All runs with the same seed are identical. You can see the seed used for a run in the pause menu.

  • Offerings have been buffed in general. The objective with these changes is making them feel more meaningful (especially common offerings) and also making the game a little bit easier for the people who use them.
  • Modifiers now have unique icons. Also, the modifiers that affected the enemy resistance to stuns, slows and teleports have been removed.
  • The mana indicators have been improved a lot. Now there is a bar indicating your spell mana, and both mana bars have animations when gain or lose mana.
  • Many balance changes! Check them out below.

Balance changes

Offerings

  • Fire rate

    • Common: +1% fire rate, -1 luck -> +2% fire rate
    • Uncommon: +1% fire rate -> +2.5% fire rate
    • Rare: +2% fire rate -> +3% fire rate
    • Mythic: +8% fire rate -> +10% fire rate

  • Armor penetration

    • Common: +3 armor penetration -> +6 armor penetration
    • Uncommon: +6 armor penetration -> +8 armor penetration
    • Rare: +9 armor penetration -> +10 armor penetration
    • Mythic: +20 armor penetration -> +25 armor penetration

  • Magic penetration

    • Common: +3 magic penetration -> +6 magic penetration
    • Uncommon: +6 magic penetration -> +8 magic penetration
    • Rare: +9 magic penetration -> +10 magic penetration
    • Mythic: +20 magic penetration -> +25 magic penetration

  • Crystal multiplier

    • Common: +3% crystals gained -> +6% crystals gained
    • Uncommon: +6% crystals gained -> +8% crystals gained
    • Rare: +9% crystals gained -> +10% crystals gained
    • Mythic: +20% crystals gained -> +25% crystals gained

  • Crystals

    • Common: +10 crystals -> +20 crystals
    • Uncommon: +20 crystals -> +25 crystals
    • Rare: +30 crystals (unchanged)
    • Mythic: +60 crystals (unchanged)

  • Max health

    • Common: +1 max health, -2 luck -> +1 max health
    • Uncommon: +1 max health, -1 luck -> +1 max health, +1 luck
    • Rare: +1 max health -> +1 max health, +2 luck
    • Mythic: +3 max health -> +4 max health

  • Luck

    • Common: +1 luck -> +2 luck
    • Uncommon: +2 luck -> +3 luck
    • Rare: +3 luck -> +4 luck
    • Mythic: +7 luck -> +8 luck

  • Starting mana (unchanged)

  • Range

    • Common: +1% range -> +3% range
    • Uncommon: +2% range -> +3.5% range
    • Rare: +3% range -> +4% range
    • Mythic: +10% range -> +12% range

  • Health regeneration

    • Common: +1 health regeneration, -3 max health -> +1 health regeneration, -1 luck
    • Uncommon: +1 health regeneration, -2 max health -> +1 health regeneration
    • Rare: +1 health regeneration, -1 max health -> +1 health regeneration, +1 luck
    • Mythic: +2 health regeneration -> +3 health regeneration

Cards

  • Pollination (change already in the game through a hotfix)

    • Gray tiles converted to yellow tiles: 6 -> 7

  • Self Wound (change already in the game through a hotfix)

    • Health lost: 4 -> 3
    • Health recovered: 3 -> 2

  • The Pact
    The purpose of these changes is to make the card more meaningful on each use. But be careful, now you have to pay a small amount of health to cast it.

    • Mana gained: 1 -> 2
    • Modifier spawned: Elite -> Boss
    • Now you lose 2 health on cast.

  • Atomic Orbiter

    • Magic damage: (5, 15, 45) -> (3, 9, 27)
    • Magic penetration: (20, 20, 20) -> (100, 200, 300)
    • Slow: (6%, 15%, 37.5%) -> (7%, 15%, 45%)

  • Exhauster

    • Range: (200, 225, 250) -> (250, 275, 300)
    • Fire rate: (1.5, 1.75, 2) -> (1.8, 1.9, 2)

  • Infernal Beam

    • Range: (200, 225, 250) -> (225, 250, 275)

Bug fixes

  • #48: Having 2 sword of the meeks upgrade 2 level 1s of the same tower while there are 2 other level 2s, you end up with 2 level 3s instead of a level 3 and a level 2.
  • #59: Ponder and Backup Plan sometimes only draw 2 cards when draw pile is empty.

