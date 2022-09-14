early access 1.27.0

Highlights
- You can now specify a seed when starting a run. All runs with the same seed are identical. You can see the seed used for a run in the pause menu.
- Offerings have been buffed in general. The objective with these changes is making them feel more meaningful (especially common offerings) and also making the game a little bit easier for the people who use them.
- Modifiers now have unique icons. Also, the modifiers that affected the enemy resistance to stuns, slows and teleports have been removed.
- The mana indicators have been improved a lot. Now there is a bar indicating your spell mana, and both mana bars have animations when gain or lose mana.
- Many balance changes! Check them out below.
Balance changes
Offerings
-
Fire rate
- Common: +1% fire rate, -1 luck -> +2% fire rate
- Uncommon: +1% fire rate -> +2.5% fire rate
- Rare: +2% fire rate -> +3% fire rate
- Mythic: +8% fire rate -> +10% fire rate
-
Armor penetration
- Common: +3 armor penetration -> +6 armor penetration
- Uncommon: +6 armor penetration -> +8 armor penetration
- Rare: +9 armor penetration -> +10 armor penetration
- Mythic: +20 armor penetration -> +25 armor penetration
-
Magic penetration
- Common: +3 magic penetration -> +6 magic penetration
- Uncommon: +6 magic penetration -> +8 magic penetration
- Rare: +9 magic penetration -> +10 magic penetration
- Mythic: +20 magic penetration -> +25 magic penetration
-
Crystal multiplier
- Common: +3% crystals gained -> +6% crystals gained
- Uncommon: +6% crystals gained -> +8% crystals gained
- Rare: +9% crystals gained -> +10% crystals gained
- Mythic: +20% crystals gained -> +25% crystals gained
-
Crystals
- Common: +10 crystals -> +20 crystals
- Uncommon: +20 crystals -> +25 crystals
- Rare: +30 crystals (unchanged)
- Mythic: +60 crystals (unchanged)
-
Max health
- Common: +1 max health, -2 luck -> +1 max health
- Uncommon: +1 max health, -1 luck -> +1 max health, +1 luck
- Rare: +1 max health -> +1 max health, +2 luck
- Mythic: +3 max health -> +4 max health
-
Luck
- Common: +1 luck -> +2 luck
- Uncommon: +2 luck -> +3 luck
- Rare: +3 luck -> +4 luck
- Mythic: +7 luck -> +8 luck
-
Starting mana (unchanged)
-
Range
- Common: +1% range -> +3% range
- Uncommon: +2% range -> +3.5% range
- Rare: +3% range -> +4% range
- Mythic: +10% range -> +12% range
-
Health regeneration
- Common: +1 health regeneration, -3 max health -> +1 health regeneration, -1 luck
- Uncommon: +1 health regeneration, -2 max health -> +1 health regeneration
- Rare: +1 health regeneration, -1 max health -> +1 health regeneration, +1 luck
- Mythic: +2 health regeneration -> +3 health regeneration
Cards
-
Pollination (change already in the game through a hotfix)
- Gray tiles converted to yellow tiles: 6 -> 7
-
Self Wound (change already in the game through a hotfix)
- Health lost: 4 -> 3
- Health recovered: 3 -> 2
-
The Pact
The purpose of these changes is to make the card more meaningful on each use. But be careful, now you have to pay a small amount of health to cast it.
- Mana gained: 1 -> 2
- Modifier spawned: Elite -> Boss
- Now you lose 2 health on cast.
-
Atomic Orbiter
- Magic damage: (5, 15, 45) -> (3, 9, 27)
- Magic penetration: (20, 20, 20) -> (100, 200, 300)
- Slow: (6%, 15%, 37.5%) -> (7%, 15%, 45%)
-
Exhauster
- Range: (200, 225, 250) -> (250, 275, 300)
- Fire rate: (1.5, 1.75, 2) -> (1.8, 1.9, 2)
-
Infernal Beam
- Range: (200, 225, 250) -> (225, 250, 275)
Bug fixes
- #48: Having 2 sword of the meeks upgrade 2 level 1s of the same tower while there are 2 other level 2s, you end up with 2 level 3s instead of a level 3 and a level 2.
- #59: Ponder and Backup Plan sometimes only draw 2 cards when draw pile is empty.
