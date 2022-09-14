 Skip to content

Rail Route: The Story of Jozic update for 14 September 2022

Update is out!

In celebrating the 2^8 (256th) day of the year, we released the next update for Rail Route yesterday!

But the Story of Jozic is not side-tracked and receives all relevant updates right now: 

NEW: Impossible build message on the platform and the sink.  
NEW: More switch variants allowed: ⫛ switch; ╳ crossing & ┼ crossing & their incomplete variants & variants with one arm bent 45 degrees left / right

UPDATE: Added touch pen support (experimental)  
UPDATE: Changed animation when rotating signal  
UPDATE: Improved building and bulldozing animations  
UPDATE: Localizations (de: research, tutorials, ui; en: research, tutorials, ui; es: tutorials; fr: research, tutorials, ui; hu: tutorials; ko: research, ui; no: research, ui; pl: research, tutorials, ui; cs: research, tutorials, ui; ja-JP: tutorials, ui)  
FIX: Basic tracks update was not unlockable if tutorial was already skipped  
FIX: Game Board was constructed in one frame, causing lag in loader  
FIX: It was not possible to reject a contract that reused the number of an rejected contract.  
FIX: Keybind name for language toggle was missing in options menu  
FIX: Learn Auto Signal task was getting stuck in some cases  
FIX: Pause menu was shown shortly when loading save  
FIX: Unlock popup shine animation started and ended in incorrect position  
FIX: Zoom was so close in rush hour maps on start

