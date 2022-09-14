Update is out!

In celebrating the 2^8 (256th) day of the year, we released the next update for Rail Route yesterday!
See what is new: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1124180/view/3325367466260858559
But the Story of Jozic is not side-tracked and receives all relevant updates right now:
NEW: Impossible build message on the platform and the sink.
NEW: More switch variants allowed: ⫛ switch; ╳ crossing & ┼ crossing & their incomplete variants & variants with one arm bent 45 degrees left / right
UPDATE: Added touch pen support (experimental)
UPDATE: Changed animation when rotating signal
UPDATE: Improved building and bulldozing animations
UPDATE: Localizations (de: research, tutorials, ui; en: research, tutorials, ui; es: tutorials; fr: research, tutorials, ui; hu: tutorials; ko: research, ui; no: research, ui; pl: research, tutorials, ui; cs: research, tutorials, ui; ja-JP: tutorials, ui)
FIX: Basic tracks update was not unlockable if tutorial was already skipped
FIX: Game Board was constructed in one frame, causing lag in loader
FIX: It was not possible to reject a contract that reused the number of an rejected contract.
FIX: Keybind name for language toggle was missing in options menu
FIX: Learn Auto Signal task was getting stuck in some cases
FIX: Pause menu was shown shortly when loading save
FIX: Unlock popup shine animation started and ended in incorrect position
FIX: Zoom was so close in rush hour maps on start
Changed depots in staging branch