Early Access release 0.3: Implants & Player Agency improvements

Today is the release of Early Access major version 0.3
This update has many exciting changes, vastly improving player agency, including a complete revamp to item upgrades, build diversity, as well as many QoL improvements.
Overview
- Complete redo of Implants. Implants no longer drop as items, but are configured via the Item menu. This system is outlined in detail below.
- Many new Unique Modifiers (Keystones) for each item. Every item now has at least 2 Unique Modifiers available to them.
- New Buff Bar, showing active effects on your character.
- New currency drops, used for upgrading your items.
- Changes to the way armor functions (better defense with higher investment)
- Many minor UI improvements
- Many tweaks to player power curves, player experience curves, item drop curves.
- Removed the infinite stacking player damage buff.
- Reworked the power levels and costs of almost all mutations.
- Much more I’m forgetting.
Armor Changes
**OLD**: Armor provides 50% less damage taken per 18 armor, capped at **87.5% reduced damage taken**. This is reached at 54 armor.
**NEW**: Armor provides 50% less damage taken per 100 armor, capped at **97% reduced damage taken**. This is reached at 500 armor.
Keystones
The following is a list of the current keystones available as mods.
Shuriken
Sanguine Decay
Bleeding enemies explode on death, dealing 5% of the remaining total bleed damage on them to nearby enemies.
Ricochet
Shuriken deals 20% more damage each time it chains
Poison Darts
Impending Contagion
Poisons applied to enemies also apply to nearby enemies when they expire or deal the killing blow
Concocted Bottles
Poison Darts do not pierce. Poison Darts are thrown around the caster, and explode on contact with an enemy.
Blizzard
Temperature Delta
Deal 50% more damage to chilled enemies
Rushed Strategy
Chills inflicted on enemies have a reversed effect
Arc
Charged Field
Nearby enemies take 75% more damage
Conductive Foes
Arc can no longer hit multiple enemies, but instead always hits the same enemy with every projectile. Arc hits three times as often
Shotgun
Intimidating
Shotgun has a 10% chance to inflict Vulnerable for 4s on hit. Vulnerable enemies take 150% more damage
Golem Blood
Increases all life recovery by 50%
Lava Orb
Splitting Magma
Each time a lava orb pierces or chains, it splits in two and each new orb deals 25% less damage. This can occur at most twice.
Homogenous Mixture
Lava orb always fires one projectile, but damage and size is increased by 50% for each projectile
Plague Clouds
Toxicologist
75% less damage taken from Damage over Time
Plague Runner
+40 Movement Speed for 2 seconds when you are hit
Black Powder
Kinetic Projectiles
Projectiles deal 30% more damage. Projectiles always travel at their base speed
Vampiric Bolts
+1 health recovered per enemy hit by projectiles.
Amplifier
Raging Momentum
Deal 20% more damage if you’ve killed in the past 5 seconds
Precision Strikes
Deal 50% more damage to enemies inflicted with Vulnerable
Swiftness Boots
Adrenaline
Gain 15 movement speed for 5 seconds when hit
Endurance
Gain 30% more armor if you’ve been hit in the past 5 seconds
Wand of Growth
Cyclic Destruction
Every 5 seconds, switch between dealing 20% more damage, and having 100% more Area of Effect
Growing Pain
20% more Area of Effect if you’ve killed in the past 5 seconds
Jar of Sand
Time Warp
Damage over Time deals damage 40% faster
Buff Addict
Effects from pickups last 50% longer
Mirror
Piercing Truth
Fire 50% less projectiles, skills pierce twice as many enemies
Chain Gang
Skills chain instead of pierce
Oak Shield
Spiked Carapace
Deal 50% more damage if you’ve been hit in the past 5 seconds
Deflecting Armor
20% chance to avoid all damage from hits
Focused Strikes
Way of the Ranger
Skills fire 2 more projectiles
Way of the Magus
Skills have 100% more Area of Effect
Lover’s Ring
Glass Cannon
50% less Maximum Life, 15% more Cast Speed, 50% more Damage
Repeater
Skills have 50% more Cast Speed. Skills have 50% less Duration
Salamander
Vampiric Skin
100% more Health Regeneration if you’ve taken damage in the past 5 seconds
Crocodile Skin
Take 90% less damage if you have not been hit in the past 5 seconds.
Beef Shank
Hardened Flesh
Take 30% less damage if you have been hit in the past 5 seconds.
Regenerative Flesh
Every 10 seconds, gain +50 Health Regeneration for 5 seconds.
Future updates will include improvements to the existing levels, as well as some new additions, and a large increase in monster diversity, as well as monster abilities, and bosses. I’m making sure I get the core systems solid before doing a content pass.
Hope you enjoy the new patch!
Cheers,
zediven
