Early Access release 0.3: Implants & Player Agency improvements

Hello everyone!

Today is the release of Early Access major version 0.3

This update has many exciting changes, vastly improving player agency, including a complete revamp to item upgrades, build diversity, as well as many QoL improvements.

Overview

Complete redo of Implants. Implants no longer drop as items, but are configured via the Item menu . This system is outlined in detail below.

. This system is outlined in detail below. Many new Unique Modifiers (Keystones) for each item. Every item now has at least 2 Unique Modifiers available to them.

available to them. New Buff Bar, showing active effects on your character .

. New currency drops, used for upgrading your items .

. Changes to the way armor functions (better defense with higher investment)

Many minor UI improvements

Many tweaks to player power curves, player experience curves, item drop curves.

Removed the infinite stacking player damage buff.

Reworked the power levels and costs of almost all mutations.

Much more I’m forgetting.

Armor Changes

**OLD**: Armor provides 50% less damage taken per 18 armor, capped at **87.5% reduced damage taken**. This is reached at 54 armor. **NEW**: Armor provides 50% less damage taken per 100 armor, capped at **97% reduced damage taken**. This is reached at 500 armor.

Keystones

The following is a list of the current keystones available as mods.

Shuriken

Sanguine Decay

Bleeding enemies explode on death, dealing 5% of the remaining total bleed damage on them to nearby enemies.

Ricochet

Shuriken deals 20% more damage each time it chains

Poison Darts

Impending Contagion

Poisons applied to enemies also apply to nearby enemies when they expire or deal the killing blow

Concocted Bottles

Poison Darts do not pierce. Poison Darts are thrown around the caster, and explode on contact with an enemy.

Blizzard

Temperature Delta

Deal 50% more damage to chilled enemies

Rushed Strategy

Chills inflicted on enemies have a reversed effect

Arc

Charged Field

Nearby enemies take 75% more damage

Conductive Foes

Arc can no longer hit multiple enemies, but instead always hits the same enemy with every projectile. Arc hits three times as often

Shotgun

Intimidating

Shotgun has a 10% chance to inflict Vulnerable for 4s on hit. Vulnerable enemies take 150% more damage

Golem Blood

Increases all life recovery by 50%

Lava Orb

Splitting Magma

Each time a lava orb pierces or chains, it splits in two and each new orb deals 25% less damage. This can occur at most twice.

Homogenous Mixture

Lava orb always fires one projectile, but damage and size is increased by 50% for each projectile

Plague Clouds

Toxicologist

75% less damage taken from Damage over Time

Plague Runner

+40 Movement Speed for 2 seconds when you are hit

Black Powder

Kinetic Projectiles

Projectiles deal 30% more damage. Projectiles always travel at their base speed

Vampiric Bolts

+1 health recovered per enemy hit by projectiles.

Amplifier

Raging Momentum

Deal 20% more damage if you’ve killed in the past 5 seconds

Precision Strikes

Deal 50% more damage to enemies inflicted with Vulnerable

Swiftness Boots

Adrenaline

Gain 15 movement speed for 5 seconds when hit

Endurance

Gain 30% more armor if you’ve been hit in the past 5 seconds

Wand of Growth

Cyclic Destruction

Every 5 seconds, switch between dealing 20% more damage, and having 100% more Area of Effect

Growing Pain

20% more Area of Effect if you’ve killed in the past 5 seconds

Jar of Sand

Time Warp

Damage over Time deals damage 40% faster

Buff Addict

Effects from pickups last 50% longer

Mirror

Piercing Truth

Fire 50% less projectiles, skills pierce twice as many enemies

Chain Gang

Skills chain instead of pierce

Oak Shield

Spiked Carapace

Deal 50% more damage if you’ve been hit in the past 5 seconds

Deflecting Armor

20% chance to avoid all damage from hits

Focused Strikes

Way of the Ranger

Skills fire 2 more projectiles

Way of the Magus

Skills have 100% more Area of Effect

Lover’s Ring

Glass Cannon

50% less Maximum Life, 15% more Cast Speed, 50% more Damage

Repeater

Skills have 50% more Cast Speed. Skills have 50% less Duration

Salamander

Vampiric Skin

100% more Health Regeneration if you’ve taken damage in the past 5 seconds

Crocodile Skin

Take 90% less damage if you have not been hit in the past 5 seconds.

Beef Shank

Hardened Flesh

Take 30% less damage if you have been hit in the past 5 seconds.

Regenerative Flesh

Every 10 seconds, gain +50 Health Regeneration for 5 seconds.

Future updates will include improvements to the existing levels, as well as some new additions, and a large increase in monster diversity, as well as monster abilities, and bosses. I’m making sure I get the core systems solid before doing a content pass.

Hope you enjoy the new patch!

Cheers,

zediven