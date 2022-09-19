The Alice Update

We've got some brand new content here for you guys, as promised. This time we're focusing on Alice! This means that all of the girls featured in the game now have dedicated erotic scenes!
The new content can be unlocked after completing the game for the first time- there should be an alternate start screen which lets you select the additional story path you would like to see!
CHANGELOG
- Brand new story path focusing on Alice
- 5 New Unique CGs
- Various additional pop-up arts
- Various bug fixes to the gallery
Changed files in this update