Old World update for 14 September 2022

Sep 14th update

Sep 14th update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main branch has been updated!

Notable changes:

  • Improvements to AI and performance
  • Ships can now enter their team's coastal cities
  • Fully fortified units will do melee counterattack, each fortify step costs 1 order
  • The highest level urban improvements (Fairs, Palaces, etc) now allow skipping Apprentice and Master Specialists. The middle level urban improvements allow skipping Apprentices.
  • Adjusted MP map dimensions so SP and MP maps have identical city site capacity, so the size is more consistent across gameplay modes
  • The Hill MP Duel Scenario has been added
  • Text updates for Chinese, Japanese and Russian

Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://github.com/MohawkGames/main_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Main%20Update%2009.14.2022

