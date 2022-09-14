Sep 14th update

The main branch has been updated!
Notable changes:
- Improvements to AI and performance
- Ships can now enter their team's coastal cities
- Fully fortified units will do melee counterattack, each fortify step costs 1 order
- The highest level urban improvements (Fairs, Palaces, etc) now allow skipping Apprentice and Master Specialists. The middle level urban improvements allow skipping Apprentices.
- Adjusted MP map dimensions so SP and MP maps have identical city site capacity, so the size is more consistent across gameplay modes
- The Hill MP Duel Scenario has been added
- Text updates for Chinese, Japanese and Russian
Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://github.com/MohawkGames/main_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Main%20Update%2009.14.2022
Changed files in this update