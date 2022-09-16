Early Access OUT NOW! + Roadmap & Discord

Finally!

It's been 5 years since I started playing with the idea of MagiCarnage, and now after 4 test iterations, plenty of burnouts, and a dozen or so other concepts, it's finally here!

Aside from the release, I have 2 other announcements to make.

ROAD MAP

Here is the first Roadmap outlining the future of MagiCarnage! The first update coming within the next month or so, and every other update coming approximately every 2-3 months after.

If there are any changes to this roadmap I'll be sure to make an announcement and create a new updated one.

DISCORD SERVER

Although the server itself is still a WIP, over time I will be getting moderators and programming server commands and features.

Feel free to join and discuss! I'm always open to suggestions, and would appreciate the user feedback.