Build 9516962 · Last edited 14 September 2022 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy

In this update you will have access to the following changes compared to the previous version.

[bugfix] Forest hydra boss now takes knife damage.

[bugfix] Forest Hydra now looks at character with angle interpolation.

[bugfix] Fixed "hydra" and "sewer worm" neck when invisible.

[change] Re-adjusted "hydra" and "worm" collision polygons.

[change] Added bite animation in "hydra"

