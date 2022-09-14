Sorry for the problems guys, i fixed the the Touch Achievements and the constant RickRoll!
i fixed it as quick as possible, thanks and i hope you enjoy the game!
If any issue arises let me know so i can fix it too!
Achievement Cage update for 14 September 2022
Fixed the Touch Achievements and the constant RickRoll :)
