Update 1.2.3

Special thanks to all the streamers - without you I would not be able to pinpoint several problems:

Bunch of art fixes

Some feature fixes

Correcting flow fixes

When you get the full game completion achievement, you get a pop-up where Lollin' Pony is humbly asking for your help.

What is that last bullet point about? Well, simply put "Making games is fun. Advertising them isn't." As a Finnish developer, I hate(!) trying to promote the game. I'm proud of the game, but truly am not good at advertisement. Over the past few weeks the player numbers have fallen to 30% of what they were initially and I'm quite sure there's still a ton of people who'd like to experience The Backroom - Lost and Found.

Rather than trying to do something I don't like, nor am I good at, I'd like to ask for Your Help. If you've played the game and enjoyed it, please don't hesitate to plug it in any and all shapes and forms. As a reward I can only offer shared joy and possibly a dime or two for the Manatees.

Thank you, Cheers, and Best Regards,

Pony