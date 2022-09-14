 Skip to content

Escape From Meat City update for 14 September 2022

Update 2.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch to fix a couple bugs introduced by the last update. Specifically:

  • Fixed chests not despawning on level transitions
  • Fixed final level transition sometimes not working

