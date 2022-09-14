- Fixed bug where Firebrand Preacher quest keeps popping up when completed (will pop up once more for folks and then it will register as completed after that).
- Fixed bug where bribing sheriff would actually increase suspicion.
Deadwater Saloon update for 14 September 2022
Deadwater Saloon - Updates (September 14) (v2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update