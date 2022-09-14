 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 14 September 2022

-Character save file fix

Build 9516648

v0.5.47
-Setup safe guards against NaN in player position save/load
-Changed character delete menu to default to the cancel button instead of the delete button
-Update to character and world delete menu visuals
-Improved Death screen a little
-Setup throwable items like Refined Yellow Crystal Bottles to show their stack count in the held item UI so you know how many more you have
-Setup Boat Yards to be travel locations for the Ferry
-Increased slide down hill speed

