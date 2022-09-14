-Character save file fix

v0.5.47

-Setup safe guards against NaN in player position save/load

-Changed character delete menu to default to the cancel button instead of the delete button

-Update to character and world delete menu visuals

-Improved Death screen a little

-Setup throwable items like Refined Yellow Crystal Bottles to show their stack count in the held item UI so you know how many more you have

-Setup Boat Yards to be travel locations for the Ferry

-Increased slide down hill speed