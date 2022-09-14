Major Update 1.0.2

The save system is finally implemented, environment lighting has been improved, minor bugs and animation issues have been fixed.

To be honest, I didn't expected that players will ask a save system for my little gaming journey, so I fixed that issue by implementing it. =)

This is my first game and the road to release was not easy and I thought that release been the finish line, but now, after a few updates based on players feedback, I see how been wrong. Each update makes game better and I thank you all for feedback been provided.

Sincerely,

B. Naftaliev