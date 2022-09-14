 Skip to content

Lorethem update for 14 September 2022

Major Update 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The save system is finally implemented, environment lighting has been improved, minor bugs and animation issues have been fixed.

To be honest, I didn't expected that players will ask a save system for my little gaming journey, so I fixed that issue by implementing it. =)

This is my first game and the road to release was not easy and I thought that release been the finish line, but now, after a few updates based on players feedback, I see how been wrong. Each update makes game better and I thank you all for feedback been provided.

Sincerely,
B. Naftaliev

