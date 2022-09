Share · View all patches · Build 9516566 · Last edited 14 September 2022 – 17:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes:

-Soft lock after retrying boss fight in the Fractured Zone (Frozen)

-Fixed potential HUD issue when retrying after the CEO fight (If you have an autosave on Floor 50, leave the room and return before fighting)

Update:

-New items available from Witch's Shop in the Abyss.