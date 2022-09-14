 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 14 September 2022

New gatekeeper soundtrack

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.6.1.4 adds a new soundtrack the gatekeeper fights. With this new soundtrack the Striving for Light offical soundtrack is reaching a length of over 51 minutes. And there will be more.

  • Added new soundtrack for gatekeeper fights. Here is the new soundtrack "Gatekeeper".

  • A further fix for death player loading bug on fresh save files. If you still encounter this bug please reach out to us and let us know.

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

Join the official Discord!

