New Spells and Quality Of Life Improvements!

New Spells!
New spells are now available to use: Incinerate, Ardor, Meltdown, Icicle, Frost Shear, and Shrinkage.
Quality of Life Improvements
Treasure Chests now have an arrow indicating their location while offscreen.
You can now unallocate upgrade points 1 at a time with Right Click / R / Triangle. (UI to indicate this will be added in an update, along with rebindable controls).
Performance improved in situations where projectiles are overlapping multiple enemies simultaneously.
Other Changes
Fixed a bug where regular Burning Ground was dealing less damage than intended.
Magma Axis and its evolution are now faster, travel further, and have more Piercing.
Spectre Shot (Evolved Ghost Bullet) now has infinite piercing.
