Spellbook Demonslayers Prologue update for 14 September 2022

New Spells and Quality Of Life Improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 9516324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Spells!

New spells are now available to use: Incinerate, Ardor, Meltdown, Icicle, Frost Shear, and Shrinkage.

Quality of Life Improvements

  • Treasure Chests now have an arrow indicating their location while offscreen.

  • You can now unallocate upgrade points 1 at a time with Right Click / R / Triangle. (UI to indicate this will be added in an update, along with rebindable controls).

  • Performance improved in situations where projectiles are overlapping multiple enemies simultaneously.

Other Changes

  • Fixed a bug where regular Burning Ground was dealing less damage than intended.

  • Magma Axis and its evolution are now faster, travel further, and have more Piercing.

  • Spectre Shot (Evolved Ghost Bullet) now has infinite piercing.

