Update 105.0

Hello, Friends, we made added a new map testLevel1 is the 2.0 upgrade of the old map, with new locations and caves and forests, but for lovers of the old one we left it still available with change and improvements of materials using Virtual Texture and removed the login with epic games.

-Added new Animal: Playable Zebra

-Changed TestLevel Rocks material

-Added new vote map

-Removed login with Epic Games.

-Added Virtual Texture to old testLevel material for high performance.

-Improved performance and fps on the new map

-Added new Points and Reliefs in new TestLevel1

-Added new foliage on the new map

-Added Virtual Texture in the material for high performance

-Added new Lakes, Rivers and Waterfalls to the new map

-Added new Lighting on map

-Added elephant carcasses in the new map

-Adjusted server ban system

Added Heat and Cold system to the survival mode -Changed Elephant carcasses in the new map

-Changed material and texture of AfricanMap to improve performance

-Changed AfricanMap lakes

-About the ban system

Bans applied in the old version even though they were not working, with this update all players will already be banned in this new version without having to give another ban

-For those who don't have RTX video cards for a better performance

Put the Global Illumination function on low in the graphics settings options

-Now when you change settings the game asks for confirmation to restart to apply the selected settings.

Animals

-Added Zebra with the 4 stages

Baby

Juv

SubAdult

Adult

-Adjusted Zebra's movement

-Adjusted Ragdoll of the animals that were floating in the map

-Adjusted the female Giraffe's Slot information to show the leopard's

-Modified Stamina of all animals

-Carnivorous animals except crocodiles now carry herbivorous offspring

-Damage boost for wildebeest and rhino when they run over

-Added new animation for carrying offspring in cats

-Adjusted Float of animals in lakes and rivers

-Adjusted dive now to dive with double click of spacebar

-Dimorphism in Crocodile

-Added new Fortitude points function for temperature resistance

-Modified animal points earning time

-Changed life recovery and maximum life of all pets

-Changed attack damage on all pets

-Changed armor of all pets

-Added new skins for the Dlcs and the default mode for some pets

For more information and details log into our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.