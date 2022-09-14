 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deadwater Saloon update for 14 September 2022

Deadwater Saloon - Updates (September 14)

Share · View all patches · Build 9516105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed several bugs with upstairs pathing.
  • Stairs are now required to have some spacing away from walls when building.
  • Replaced Tin Star achievement with new one obtained when banishing a townsperson.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1696081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link