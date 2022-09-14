Deadwater Saloon - Updates (September 14)

- Fixed several bugs with upstairs pathing.
- Stairs are now required to have some spacing away from walls when building.
- Replaced Tin Star achievement with new one obtained when banishing a townsperson.
Deadwater Saloon update for 14 September 2022
