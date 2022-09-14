Patch Notes - Pre-Release Build - 0.12c

ADDED
- new controls for the cannon, you can now right-click/left trigger to freely control the cannon
- XP/Levelling system!! you can now level up your character by earning XP
- when loading the game for the first time, the player is forced to choose one of the free pirate characters. More functionality built around this new player system coming soon
- implemented a new system for loading characters, joining a game should load character data faster
FIXED
- fix various audio bugs
- various minor bug fixes
KNOWN ISSUES
- when levelling up there is currently no level-up animation (coming very soon)
- also when levelling up the XP hud element has a visual bug until more XP is added
- XP and level not updating on character page during a match, a refresh system is in the works.
Changed files in this update