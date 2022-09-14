 Skip to content

Shores of Plunder update for 14 September 2022

Patch Notes - Pre-Release Build - 0.12c

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • new controls for the cannon, you can now right-click/left trigger to freely control the cannon
  • XP/Levelling system!! you can now level up your character by earning XP
  • when loading the game for the first time, the player is forced to choose one of the free pirate characters. More functionality built around this new player system coming soon
  • implemented a new system for loading characters, joining a game should load character data faster

FIXED

  • fix various audio bugs
  • various minor bug fixes

KNOWN ISSUES

  • when levelling up there is currently no level-up animation (coming very soon)
  • also when levelling up the XP hud element has a visual bug until more XP is added
  • XP and level not updating on character page during a match, a refresh system is in the works.

