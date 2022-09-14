Hello, friends! The update that took two years is finally here! (^o^ )/
I’ve been thinking a lot. Mainly about whether I should make the game more friendly, more casual, more arcade. Currently, Unlanded controls are floaty, and its inertia and thrusts are counterintuitive for most players. Only ~5% are quick enough in adaptation or brutal enough to accept the challenge no matter how hard it is.
So I thought and thought and finally made a decision - the game will stay niche. That may be not the best commercial decision, but whatever + I really like the feel of motion the game provides right now.
Overall, the goal is to make Unlanded better. Fill it with some content, music, maybe make gameplay a bit more variative, and improve what can be improved.
Thank you for staying tuned!
Changelog:
- New Teleportation mechanic
- The ship is now brighter
- The ship has new thrusting effects
- Tutorial restructured
- Tutorial now have exquisite backgrounds
- Tutorial now have exclusive level change animation
- Level selection menu reworked
- The second Liquids level is now temporarily broken. Not on purpose. It’s a game engine issue.
- All your progress was erased. ◎ܫ◎
P.S. I’ve started a short sale in order to gather some play data, so if you have a friend who may want to take a skill test, that’s a good time to punch him with Unlanded. Aiming for something like 100 new players.
Changed files in this update