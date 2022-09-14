Hello, friends! The update that took two years is finally here! (^o^ )/

I’ve been thinking a lot. Mainly about whether I should make the game more friendly, more casual, more arcade. Currently, Unlanded controls are floaty, and its inertia and thrusts are counterintuitive for most players. Only ~5% are quick enough in adaptation or brutal enough to accept the challenge no matter how hard it is.

So I thought and thought and finally made a decision - the game will stay niche. That may be not the best commercial decision, but whatever + I really like the feel of motion the game provides right now.

Overall, the goal is to make Unlanded better. Fill it with some content, music, maybe make gameplay a bit more variative, and improve what can be improved.

Thank you for staying tuned!

Changelog:

New Teleportation mechanic

The ship is now brighter

The ship has new thrusting effects

Tutorial restructured

Tutorial now have exquisite backgrounds

Tutorial now have exclusive level change animation

Level selection menu reworked

The second Liquids level is now temporarily broken. Not on purpose. It’s a game engine issue.

All your progress was erased. ◎ܫ◎

P.S. I’ve started a short sale in order to gather some play data, so if you have a friend who may want to take a skill test, that’s a good time to punch him with Unlanded. Aiming for something like 100 new players.