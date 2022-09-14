 Skip to content

Unlanded update for 14 September 2022

Update #2

Update #2

Build 9516077

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, friends! The update that took two years is finally here! (^o^ )/

I’ve been thinking a lot. Mainly about whether I should make the game more friendly, more casual, more arcade. Currently, Unlanded controls are floaty, and its inertia and thrusts are counterintuitive for most players. Only ~5% are quick enough in adaptation or brutal enough to accept the challenge no matter how hard it is.

So I thought and thought and finally made a decision - the game will stay niche. That may be not the best commercial decision, but whatever + I really like the feel of motion the game provides right now.

Overall, the goal is to make Unlanded better. Fill it with some content, music, maybe make gameplay a bit more variative, and improve what can be improved.

Thank you for staying tuned!

Changelog:

  • New Teleportation mechanic
  • The ship is now brighter
  • The ship has new thrusting effects
  • Tutorial restructured
  • Tutorial now have exquisite backgrounds
  • Tutorial now have exclusive level change animation
  • Level selection menu reworked
  • The second Liquids level is now temporarily broken. Not on purpose. It’s a game engine issue.
  • All your progress was erased. ◎ܫ◎

P.S. I’ve started a short sale in order to gather some play data, so if you have a friend who may want to take a skill test, that’s a good time to punch him with Unlanded. Aiming for something like 100 new players.

