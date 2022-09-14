 Skip to content

Dune: Awakening update for 14 September 2022

Artwork Drop #4: Profit and conspiracies

Last edited by Wendy

Today's production artwork shows a frontier town on Arrakis, where the profits of the spice trade oil the wheels of commerce and conspiracies. We will keep revealing several new artworks in the weeks to come, so stay tuned for more!

Centered around its spice refinery and humming with activity day and night, the grimy frontier town of Windsack is a nexus for Atreides, Harkonnen, and smugglers to buy, sell and swindle every kind of product or service on Arrakis.

Visit DuneGames.com to sign up for the beta and to explore what secrets the sands have uncovered so far. More will be revealed going forward, so make sure to check back regularly.

