Patch 0.06a - New Level Generator

New Level Generator:

The level generator in Disinfection has had problems for a while now, mainly due to it being too random. We were also unhappy with the levels it produced, as there wasn’t much variety and the levels felt more like long-hallway-mazes with too much walking. The sizes were too random too, often a “small” ship was way larger than a “medium” one, though this issue does still persist somewhat.

To address this Jeroen has completely re-done the level generator. Now it uses a system that is much more controlled and much less prone to issues. It also allows for things that were previously impossible such as multiple staircases per floor, in different directions. The new ship are much more compact in design too, making things feel more claustrophobic and giving a more realistic spaceship feel.

Loading times have been reduced too, due to the more compact nature of the ships and level arrangement.

This first implementation is still fairly basic and will be expanded upon in future updates.

Bugfixes & Polish:

Fixed the texture mapping on some of the ship interiors

New Decoration:

Broken elevator

New Interior Textures: