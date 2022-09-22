 Skip to content

Human: Fall Flat update for 22 September 2022

New level available now! Take on the Tower.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Humans, get ready for the climb of your life! Tower is out now.

We are proud to announce the winning design of our 5th Anniversary level competition.
Tower is a BRAND NEW level dreamed up by creative mastermind Fennecai and brought to life by the fiendishly talented David.

It’s time to embark on the most perilous Human: Fall Flat journey yet, an exciting and adventurous level design that challenges the law of physics more than ever.

Tackle this Tower of doom solo or with up to 7 friends. Use teamwork to ascend the soaring spire. But beware... the floor is lava! Stay tuned, and make sure all your friends know.

There are now 21 levels in Human: Fall Flat plus hundreds more in the Steam Workshop, and there’s still more to come. Keep up to date by following us on Twitter @HumanFallFlat, our Discord channel [here](discord.gg/hff), or watch the latest trailers on our YouTube channel here.

