Thank you for playing INSIGHT. And hope you can share your insights.

I've had a lot of surprises during the development of insight, and I was excited to share them with you all.

I must say that insight is not suitable for some players,.

But I hope it can pass the happiness to more players.

There are places in this game that require a lot of trial and error rather than reasoning, in guessing the rules and guessing shapes after knowing the rules.

Sometimes this experience can be maddening, and I'm sorry if it happened.

I don't have a good solution at the moment (the plan is to change some teaching levels and reduce the overall difficulty).

If you have any suggestions, welcome to give feedback in the discord channel.

https://discord.gg/Yp5cNbmpkJ

In this update:

I changed the appearance of a symbol to make it easier to understand.

A few difficult and redundant levels have been removed.

Added several more useful teaching hint levels.