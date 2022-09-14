Fixed bug making it not possible to open savegame menu in paintmode

Fixed bug saving not working

Fixed bug saves not apearing in the list as you save

Fixed bug not being able to load in saves

Fixed bug too long names not working in paintmode

Fixed bug Select box in paintmode not always filling in

Fixed bug where countries not always had capitals, causing no event to happen sometime during culture unions

Fixed bug where the game didn't look for other events if culture unions failed sometimes

Fixed Typo Liechtenstein

Fixed Typo Heald -> Held

Added Scenario saving in paintmode

Removed island status from Greenland

Removed island status from Papua

Removed island status from Borneo

Removed island status from Madagascar

Removed island status from Sumatra

Removed island status from Honshu

Removed island status from Great Britain

Removed island status from Sulawesi

Removed island status from Luzon

Removed island status from South island (New Zealand)

Removed island status from North island (New Zealand)

Removed island status from Java

Removed island status from Cuba

Removed island status from Iceland

Removed island status from Mindanao

Removed island status from Ireland

Removed island status from Hokkaido

Removed island status from Hispaniola