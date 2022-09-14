 Skip to content

EarthRoyale update for 14 September 2022

V11.00.01

Share · View all patches · Build 9515763

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug making it not possible to open savegame menu in paintmode
Fixed bug saving not working
Fixed bug saves not apearing in the list as you save
Fixed bug not being able to load in saves
Fixed bug too long names not working in paintmode
Fixed bug Select box in paintmode not always filling in
Fixed bug where countries not always had capitals, causing no event to happen sometime during culture unions
Fixed bug where the game didn't look for other events if culture unions failed sometimes
Fixed Typo Liechtenstein
Fixed Typo Heald -> Held
Added Scenario saving in paintmode
Removed island status from Greenland
Removed island status from Papua
Removed island status from Borneo
Removed island status from Madagascar
Removed island status from Sumatra
Removed island status from Honshu
Removed island status from Great Britain
Removed island status from Sulawesi
Removed island status from Luzon
Removed island status from South island (New Zealand)
Removed island status from North island (New Zealand)
Removed island status from Java
Removed island status from Cuba
Removed island status from Iceland
Removed island status from Mindanao
Removed island status from Ireland
Removed island status from Hokkaido
Removed island status from Hispaniola

