More Stuff Update! Out Now!

We've added a TON of new items to the merchants storefronts, so get out there and SPEND SPEND SPEND!

New stuff:

Plant stand cactus

LeafyBed

Sunchair

Several New Styles of Wall Stitchart

Wall shower

Washing machine

Bathtub

Wall divider

TvBench

Bamboo Mirror

Bamboo Shelf

Bamboo Wall Seperator

Clothes line

BeachUmbrella

Rainbow Rug

Coffee Maker

Cutting board

Iron

Ironing Board

Laundry Machine

Microwave

Rainbow Rug

Toaster

Welcome rug

Coral Carpet

We can't wait to see your homes all decorated up and cozy.

//The Garden of the Sea team!