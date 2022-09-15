 Skip to content

Garden of the Sea update for 15 September 2022

More Stuff Update! Out Now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've added a TON of new items to the merchants storefronts, so get out there and SPEND SPEND SPEND!

New stuff:

  • Plant stand cactus
  • LeafyBed
  • Sunchair
  • Several New Styles of Wall Stitchart
  • Wall shower
  • Washing machine
  • Bathtub
  • Wall divider
  • TvBench
  • Bamboo Mirror
  • Bamboo Shelf
  • Bamboo Wall Seperator
  • Clothes line
  • BeachUmbrella
  • Rainbow Rug
  • Coffee Maker
  • Cutting board
  • Iron
  • Ironing Board
  • Laundry Machine
  • Microwave
  • Toaster
  • Welcome rug
  • Coral Carpet

We can't wait to see your homes all decorated up and cozy.
//The Garden of the Sea team!

